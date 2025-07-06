Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira is joining the effort to help those affected by the deadly floods in Central Texas.

Shakira announced Saturday she would be donating a portion of the proceeds from her concert that night to Catholic Charities of San Antonio to be used for disaster relief, KSAT reported.

“Dear San Antonio, Our hearts and prayers are with those affected by the flood in Central Texas. We are donating a portion of tonight’s show proceeds to Catholic Charities of San Antonio, who are providing disaster relief to the families impacted,” she wrote in a social media post.

“If you would like to join me in donating, please click on the link below. Your help is important and appreciated,” Shakira added:

The death toll due to the horrific flooding that hit Central Texas on the Fourth of July rose to 51 on Saturday evening, per Breitbart News. The outlet said officials were still searching for more than 20 girls who were missing, noting there are children’s camps near the Kerrville area where the floods struck.

Shakira’s announcement comes as other groups have committed to donating to relief efforts after the severe weather event that has devastated the area, Fox News reported Saturday.

“United Services Automobile Association, better known as USAA, has committed $500,000 in philanthropic grants to help with search and recovery efforts and will activate employee volunteers to serve local communities,” the outlet said.

In addition, the NFL’s Houston Texans pledged to give $500,000 toward assistance, and “Texas Search and Rescue, a non-profit first responder group, is providing search, rescue, and recovery operations in Kerr County, which was significantly impacted by flooding,” the Fox article read.

On Saturday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) declared Sunday a Day of Prayer in Texas as a response to the tragic floods that hit the Hill Country:

Abbott on Sunday wrote in a social media post, “Prayer works. Thanks to everybody across the country and across the globe who have prayed for the people of Texas during this very challenging time. So many of those prayers have been answered. As the Bible teaches, pray with thanksgiving to God.”