Barbra Streisand Says Texas Flood Tragedy Proves We Must ‘Redouble Our Efforts to Slow Climate Change’

Actress/singer turned self-regarding atmospheric science expert, Barbra Streisand, has had enough. She’s watched in horror along with the rest of the world as flash floods and tornados have left a deadly trail of carnage across America and she wants climate action to end it.

Right now, if not sooner.

Streisand took to social media outlet Bluesky to list her demands for action while pointing a finger at the administration of President Donald Trump, saying:

The horror of these killer tornados and flash floods killing Americans should redouble our efforts to slow climate change and increase the National Weather Service enhanced warning systems. Instead this Administration is heading us in the opposite direction.

This is not the first time Streisand has turned climate worrier and conflated the weather with the actions of Trump.

As Breitbart News reported, in 2019 she declared Trump should be the first “climate denier” removed from office.

“Last week it was 114 in Paris and Guadalajara was buried in 3 feet of ice from a hailstorm,” Barbra Streisand said in a tweet, linking to a Washington Post article about the hail storm that left the Mexican city of Guadalajara under several feet of snow over the weekend. “Climate change is here now and it is time for voters to remove the climate deniers from office. Starting with Trump.”

More recently the singer/actress declared the strong winds that drove wildfires across Los Angeles in January are “due to climate change” and again demanded action from Trump, declaring “this coming government better address” it.

“These horrible winds I think are the strongest we’ve ever experienced and a lot of that is due to climate change which this coming government better address!”