Obama’s Next Act: Producing HBO U.S. History Sketch Comedy Show Starring Larry David

Comedian Larry David is coming back to HBO with a new sketch comedy show based on U.S. history to be produced by Barack and Michelle Obama.

David will also star in the six-episode limited series which he is co-writing with Jeff Schaffer, the latter of whom was the showrunner and director for Curb Your Enthusiasm, according to Variety.

The Obama’s will serve as executive producers under their Higher Ground Productions company.

“It’s hard to remember a time before ‘Curb,’ or without Larry David’s perspective on modern life,” Amy Gravitt, executive vice President and head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Programming, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled that Larry is coming back to HBO, this time with Higher Ground, to give us a glimpse at our shared history as we celebrate our Semiquincentennial.”

The topics for the “history” series have not been made public, but it was reported that a number of the same guest stars from Curb will also appear in this new, unnamed series.

“I’ve sat across the table from some of the world’s most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems. Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David,” the former president joked about the coming production in the official logline for the show.

David and the ex-president have been long-time golf partners during many outings on Martha’s Vineyard.

The former Seinfeld producer has a long history of making far-left political proclamations. Just in April he earned the wrath of left-wing HBO host Bill Maher for “insulting six million dead Jews” by accusing Maher of having dinner with “Hitler” when Maher visited the Trump White House.

David was also blasted by many for physically attacking the children’s favorite Sesame Street puppet Elmo during an appearance on The Today Show back in February of last year.

