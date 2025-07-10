Millionaires Michelle Obama and Julia Louis Dreyfus Mocked for Complaining About How Hard Life Is for Women in America

Former first lady Michelle Obama and her guest, actress Julia Louis Dreyfus — both of whom are multi-millionaires — are being for complaining about how hard life is for women in America today.

Dreyfus appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Obama’s IMO podcast when the topic turned to the plight of women in America. Obama argued that there are “landmines and barriers” put in place for women to overcome and it is so much harder for them to achieve in America.

“Women, we have so many landmines, and barriers, and don’ts, and limitations,” the former first lady exclaimed.

She then addressed her brother and co-host, Craig Robison, saying, “I mean, Craig, you’re the guy at the table, but I think it’s important for all guys listening, especially men raising daughters, to realize that difference. And that thing that in inadvertently, as you are loving and raising these beautiful girls, there are so many rules that make us small.”

For her part, the Seinfeld star heartily agreed and said that all these “barriers” are “Baked in without our knowing it,” baked into American society.

“And I wish I could … I remember people saying, ‘Oh, well she’s a female doctor.’ As opposed to just, ‘She’s a doctor,'” Dreyfus added.

Meanwhile, societal markers seem to dispute Obama’s claim.

Take college graduation rates for instance. By 2022, 58 percent of all bachelor’s degrees were earned by women. That is compared to 37 percent for men. Meanwhile 60 percent of college grads are women compared to only 40 percent being men, according to AEI.org.

The job market does not exactly seem overly weighted toward men, either. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2024, the labor force participation rate for men ages 16-to-24 was 61.2%, and for young women, it was 59.6%. So, that is fairly close to the same with men only having a slight advantage.

In another part of the conversation, Obama insisted, that women are forced to grow up with “less certainty” than men.

“We’re always hedging, you know, because in the back of our minds, we weren’t raised with the certainty of maleness that, you know – kind of the confidence that young men in their 30s have, which they haven’t earned. They just have it,” she told Dreyfus.

Many social media users found Obama’s claims hard to believe.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.