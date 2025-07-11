John Cusack: Israeli, American Flags Symbolize ‘Genocide’ to Many People

Actor John Cusack (Gross Pointe Blank) lamented that Israeli and American flags symbolize “genocide” for some people.

In a post on BlueSky, Cusack said that the “Israeli and American flags are the flags of genocide” for many people now.

“I believe in justice, human rights and dignity for all people, and I oppose hatred and bigotry toward any group based on their race, religion, identity or ethnicity. States & state flags represent many things to many people — to many now Israeli and American flags are the flags of genocide,” he wrote.

Cusack has become increasingly more extreme in his rhetoric during the the Trump era and was recently accused of sharing an antisemitic Nazi meme in his criticism of Israel. Per Breitbart News:

Radical left-wing actor John Cusack has posted a message so antisemitic that it was even criticized by the denizens of the left-wing bubble social media site BlueSky. Responding to the backlash, Cusack quickly deleted it. In the deleted Cusack post, the actor linked Biden Secretary of State Antony Blinken to convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell all while calling the latter two “Mossad agents,” according to Deadline. The claim that Epstein and Maxwell were secretly agents of the Israeli intelligence service is an unproven claim that has become popular with the extreme right.

He also recently called Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents Nazis doing the bidding of Trump.

“Ice Nazi doing the bidding of Nazis trump and Miller and the rest of Manson family administration — are rolling around la terrorizing legal immigrants at work at schools abducting them and jailing them — no law — no due process,” John Cusack wrote on Bluesky, adding, “Pure Nazi lawlessness.”

