Watch — Trump Mocks Rosie O’Donnell: ‘She’s a Mess,’ ‘Good Thing’ She Left Our Country

President Donald Trump reacted to actress and comedian Rosie O’Donnell claiming that his first term as president took a toll on her mental health, leading her to overeating and drinking, stating that “she’s a mess.”

When asked by a reporter about O’Donnell’s recent comments that she made while speaking with Chris Cuomo on his podcast, Trump expressed that it was a “good thing” that she had self-deported to Ireland and left the United States.

“Rosie O’Donnell, she went on Chris Cuomo’s show recently — she blamed you for the fact that she’s overweight, depressed, and drunk,” a reporter said. “What do you say to that?”

“I don’t know about Rosie. I watch Rosie, Rosie’s a mess,” Trump responded. “She’s a mess. She left our country, which is a good thing, not a bad thing.”

Breitbart News’s Paul Bois previously reported that while speaking with Cuomo, she revealed that during Trump’s “first go round it was very difficult” for her, adding that she was “very, very depressed” and overate and overdrank.

O’Donnell revealed her struggle with mental health speaking with Chris Cuomo on his podcast this week. “I was very, very depressed. I was overeating. I was overdrinking,” O’Donnell told Cuomo. “It hurt my heart that America believed the lies about him. And then it broke my heart to be in a business that creates and sells those lies for profit.”

Trump’s response to O’Donnell’s comments on Cuomo’s podcast come after he previously stated in a post on Truth Social that he was “giving serious consideration to taking away” her citizenship, adding that she was a “threat to humanity.”

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Trump said in his post. “She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

In response to Trump’s comments about “taking away her citizenship,” O’Donnell launched into a tirade on Instagram, pointing out that she was “everything” that he fears. O’Donnell described herself as being “a loud woman,” “a queer woman” and “a mother who tells the truth.”

“Hey donald — you’re rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours, ” O’Donnell wrote in an Instagram post. “You call me a threat to humanity – but I’m everything you fear: a loud woman a queer woman a mother who tells the truth an american who got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze.”