Broadcast Viewership Falls Below 20 Percent of TV Use for First Time Ever as Streaming Rises

Broadcast TV has now fallen to less than 20 percent of TV use, according to the latest Nielsen viewership survey.

Nielsen only started tracking all TV use on all platforms four years ago and now includes streaming and Internet-based services. But in that time, regular broadcast TV has cratered in viewership.

The latest ratings found that over-the-air broadcast has dwindled to just 18.5 percent of usage, down from the 20.1 percent measured by the service in May, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Despite the continued fall from grace of the old broadcast networks, TV use grew by three percent, Nielsen said. Though it seems likely that much of that increase can be tied to children being out of school for the summer.

Netflix saw the biggest bump with a 13.5 percent growth over last month, which pushed the streamer to add up to 8.3 percent of all TV usage in June. Paramount’s Peacock streaming service also grew and in June represented 0.1 percent of all usage. For its part, Youtube use grew by 0.3 percent, giving the service 12.8 percent of all TV use.

Cable TV use saw another small loss in the June data. In May, cable TV made up 24.1 percent of TV usage. But in the June data that number has fallen to 23.4 percent use.

Despite the growth of streaming, Disney did not see any growth. In fact, the entertainment giant lost ground.

In May, Nielsen found the Disney streaming channel with 5 percent of viewership in the streaming sector. But in June that had fallen slightly to 4.8 percent.

