Watch: Disney’s ‘Freakier Friday’ Star Jamie Lee Curtis Suggest Trump ‘Trying to Silence People’ After Colbert Cancelation

Disney’s Freakier Friday star Jamie Lee Curtis sees dark, malevolent forces at work with the demise of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and blamed President Donald Trump on Saturday for being behind it.

The Academy Award winner will be among the show’s last guests before it heads for the exit in 12 months time as late-might shows fade to black.

Curtis told Variety of her delight at appearing with Colbert.“I’m excited that I will get to be on his show in about two weeks. I’ve never been on his show. I really like him. He’s smart and funny and a lovely human.”

She then made clear to NPR her disdain for what she sees as Trump’s efforts in the show’s ending.

“It’s bad. He’s a great, great guy. They just cut NPR and you know, public broadcasting, yes, they’re trying to silence people, but that won’t work… It won’t work. We will just get louder.”

As Breitbart News reported, CBS confirmed The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will not be renewed for another season, with the network calling it a “financial decision.”

The show, known for its sneering disdain for the GOP and its supporters, ends its run in May, 2026.

Colbert’s demise represents a significant shift from the era of late-night TV in the streaming age, in which younger viewers have opted for new media instead of more traditional programming.

CBS executives hailed Colbert as being in the “pantheon of greats” on announcing his journey to the exit.

Just days ago Colbert, 61, denounced his parent company’s $16 million settlement with Trump, calling it a “big, fat bribe” for the Skydance merger.

“I don’t know if anything — anything — will repair my trust in this company,” Colbert said. “But, just taking a stab at it, I’d say $16 million would help.”