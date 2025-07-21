Mean Girls: Jeff Daniels Savages Trump with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace; ‘He’s Everything That’s Wrong with America’

Far left-wing actor Jeff Daniels is lamenting the loss of civility in politics today, but also wished ill on Republicans and hopes they are losing “a lot of money” now that Donald Trump is president once again.

The radical liberal actor appeared on far-left MSNBC operative Nicolle Wallace’s podcast this week to lament over the state of politics in America. During the forty-minute interview, Daniels raged about politics, waxed poetic over how wonderful a Kamala Harris presidency would have been, cried over the loss of civility, but also called Trump and Republicans names and wished ill-will towards them.

During one segment, for instance, the Dumb and Dumber star lamented the lack of civility in political discourse.

“We’ve lost decency. We’ve lost civility. We’ve lost respect for the rule of law. We lost it. We have normalized verbal abuse from the Internet. We’ve normalized bullying. Much as the woke generation tried to, you know, change that. It’s back,” he said noting that the widespread censorship attempted by Europe, Hollywood, Biden and other extremists utterly failed to quash free speech.

“Out the window goes character, integrity. I mean, nobody has great things to say about politicians. We never have. Go back to Mark Twain. But ideally, we’re supposed to elect the best of us, not the worst of us,” Daniels continued, before attacking Trump.

“He’s everything that’s wrong with not just America but being a human being.”

So, on one hand, we have lost “civility,” Daniels cries, then on the other he calls his political opponent a bad human being. Do these people hear themselves?

This big supporter of civility also went on to say that he hopes Republicans will lose “tons of money” with Republicans in control of the levers of government.

In yet another segment, Daniels insisted that Kamala Harris would have governed like Abraham Lincoln if she had won the White House.

“I still think about Kamala,” he said wistfully. “And how I think she would have been a good choice, I don’t care what they say.”

“Because she would have done what Lincoln did,” he astonishingly continued. “Liz Cheney would have been Secretary of State.”

“Team of rivals, [left-wing historian] Doris Kearns Goodwin wrote a book about it. That’s what Lincoln did, surrounded himself with the people who would disagree with him, not the people who would, you know, take a knee and say, ‘yeah, more tariffs sir., More.'”

Daniels’ proclamation was ahistoric, of course. Lincoln did not pick people with radically differing opinions on what America should be. All Lincoln’s cabinet picks agreed that the Civil War needed to be won. There were some details that they differed over on government policy, but most opposed Lincoln because when he first ran, they felt he was a dumb country bumpkin and that they were smarter than him. Yet all of them revered Lincoln and his goals after working closely with him.

It is also absurd that Daniels would use the tariffs point in that rambling screed. After all, the entire American government was funded by tariffs at that time. It is true that as the war began the Lincoln administration helped implement a new income tax, but it was a temporary measure, because it was only in place for the war effort and was done away with later. Not only that, but Lincoln was once a member of the Whig Party, and the Whigs favored steeper tariffs to fund the government!

