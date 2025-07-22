Video: Jon Stewart Enlists Gospel Choir to Sing ‘Go F**k Yourself’ to Trump, Paramount over Colbert Cancelation

Always classy Jon Stewart enlisted profanity and abuse as he tore into CBS’ decision to cancel The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday’s episode of The Daily Show, spraying obscenities at their shared parent company, Paramount Global, for what he called capitulation to an omnipotent President Donald Trump.

NBC News reports Stewart referred to Paramount’s still pending merger with Skydance in an $8 billion deal and claimed – without offering evidence – shows like The Late Show made CBS buckets of that money.

Stewart quickly unleashed his foot-stamping tirade against his targets:

Shows that say something, shows that take a stand, shows that are unafraid — this is not a ‘We speak truth to power.’ We don’t. We speak opinions to television cameras. But we try. We f—— try, every night. And if you believe, as corporations or as networks, you can make yourself so innocuous that you can serve a gruel so flavorless that you will never again be on the boy king’s radar — a.) why will anyone watch you? And you are f——- wrong.

The abusive segment, which aired uncensored, culminated in Stewart’s leading a gospel choir encouraging institutions to “sack the f— up” or “go f— yourself.”

(Cable channels like Comedy Central, which airs “The Daily Show,” are not subject to the same profanity regulations as network stations, the NBC News report makes clear).

Minutes later, Colbert on Late Night echoed Stewart in responding to Trump’s celebrating his show’s cancellation, offering his own “go f— yourself” to the president, as Breitbart News reported.

It was almost as if the two members of the entertainment elites were reading from the same pre-prepared script.

The support came days after CBS confirmed the Late Show will not be renewed for another season, with the network calling it a “financial decision.”

The show, known for its sneering disdain for the GOP and its supporters, ends its run in May, 2026.

Colbert’s demise represents a significant shift from the era of late-night TV in the streaming age, in which younger viewers have opted for new media and see more traditional programming as irrelevant.