U.K. Primary School Pushes Trans Actor Elliot Page as Example of ‘Masculinity’

A primary school in the U.K. is taking heat for push transgender actor Elliot Page as an ideal example of “masculinity” in an attempt to challenge gender roles.

Formerly Ellen Page, the actor underwent radical trans surgeries and hormone treatments in 2020, and has since adopted the name Elliot Page.

Now, London’s Streatham Wells Primary School is holding up Page and gender bending singer Harry Styles as positive examples of “softness and strength” in masculinity, the Daily Mail reported.

Streatham Wells headteacher Sarah Wordlaw claims her goal is to counter “harmful” masculinity.

“It is important to teach pupils about harmful stereotypes about masculinity. However, if the first time we teach and name masculinity is calling it toxic, that could do more damage than good to our boy,” Wordlaw wrote on the education site Teachwire.

“It is extremely important to teach about positive masculinities,” she added. “We need to encourage empathy, kindness, showing emotions, listening to alternative points of view and developing emotional literacy.”

“To do so we highlight well-known figures such as Harry Styles and Elliot Page. They show that masculinity can mean softness and strength, and everything in between,” she claimed.

Wordlaw’s proclamations and suggestions come on the tail of the impact from the sensationalist Netflix series, Adolescence, which continues to reverberate in the U.K.

The series depicted a white 13-year-old boy who stabs a female classmate to death because she would not pay attention to him. The series sent the controversial message that boys are toxically masculine in the U.K. and a danger to females. After the series became a hit in Britain, the government felt compelled to launch an anti-bullying, and ant-masculinity campaign in the nation’s schools.

