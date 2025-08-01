American Eagle Pushes Back Against Woke Mob Smearing Sydney Sweeney: ‘Her Jeans. Her Story’

American Eagle issued a statement in response to the growing number of leftists being outraged over Sydney Sweeney’s recent jeans advertisement for the clothing company, stating that it had always been “about the jeans.”

In a post on Instagram, American Eagle expressed that the company would “continue to celebrate how everyone wears” their jeans from the clothing company. The company’s statement comes as leftists have attacked Sweeney as being a “Nazi” in response to her advertisement for American Eagle jeans.

“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans,” the company wrote in its post. “Her jeans. Her story.”

“We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way,” the statement from American Eagle continued. “Great jeans look good on everyone.”

As Breitbart News previously reported:

The ad features the stunning actress, who has become a target of hate from the left for her beauty, talking to potential customers about her “genes” as well as her jeans.

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color,” Sweeney says in the advertisement. “My jeans are blue.

“Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” the advertisement says at the end.

In response to the advertisement, several liberals have taken to social media, accusing the company of “making fascist propaganda,” and have described the advertisement, in which Sweeney uses a play on words, as “Nazi propaganda.”

Another liberal took to social media to question if American Eagle had ran an “ad for eugenics.”

“Just a blonde haired, blue eyed woman explaining how her good genes gave her personality and purity,” the woman said in her video. “I mean, are we really going to pretend that this isn’t a little a faschy coded?”

In response to the outrage over the American Eagle ad, White House communications manager Steven Cheung pointed out that the “warped, moronic, and dense thinking” was a “big reason” why President Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

“Cancel culture run amok,” Cheung wrote in a post on X. “This warped, moronic, and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did in 2024. They’re tired of this bulls**t.”

During an interview on The Ruthless Podcast, Vice President JD Vance mocked Democrats calling Sweeney, and people who think she is beautiful, a “Nazi” in response to her advertisement. Vance questioned if they had learned anything from the November 2024 presidential election.

Vance added: “It’s like, ‘Guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?’ Like, I actually thought that one of the lessons they might take is, ‘We’re going to be less crazy.’ The lesson they have apparently taken is, ‘We’re going to attack people as Nazis for thinking Sydney Sweeney is beautiful.’ Great strategy.”