White House Says Liberal Outrage over Sydney Sweeney American Eagle Ad Why Trump Won: Americans ‘Tired of This Bulls**t’

The White House excoriated woke outrage over the American Eagle ad starring Sydney Sweeney, citing it as a perfect example as to why Trump won the 2024 election.

As Breitbart News reported this week, a cadre of woke lunatics lashed out at an American Eagle ad starring Sydney Sweeney while employing cheesy puns. “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” the ad said as a play on the word “genes.” According to online woke activists, the ad was a dogwhistle for Nazi eugenics.

One crazed TikToker imagined that the ad is so racist and Nazified that it will “be in history books,” exclaimed the heavily tattooed weirdo with multiple piercings and a nose ring. “That’s Nazi propaganda,” she added. Another extremist insisted that Sydney Sweeney had appeared in “an ad for eugenics.” This social media user also blared that American Eagle is “faschy coded” (meaning fascist), and that the jeans company created the ad to “revive the Third Reich.”

Then there was the leftist woman — who belched during her video and, yes, also had a nose ring — claimed that the ad was meant to “point away from black and brown women.” The media also fanned the flames as well, with prominent outlets referring to the ad as “controversial” or even a “cultural shift toward whiteness.” White House communications manager Steven Cheung said the reactions were exactly the reason why Trump won the 2024 election, adding that Americans are “tired of this bullshit.” “Cancel culture run amok. This warped, moronic, and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did in 2024. They’re tired of this bullshit,” Cheung said.

Some Democrats have even ripped the reactions. Writing on his Substack, Ben Dreyfuss wrote that the “people mad about this ad have cats in their brains, and those cats have rabies and need to be put down.”

“This is cuckoo stuff, okay? The backlash is insane and has prompted a natural backlash to the backlash. The second backlash is completely deserved, and I think many people have had fun mocking the rabid, cat-brained lunatics who prompted it,” he wrote.

