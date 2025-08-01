Watch: Kamala Harris Can’t Name Democrat Party Leader in 30 Minute Softball Colbert Interview

Late-night host Stephen Colbert threw former Vice President Kamala Harris a series of softball questions in her first interview since the 2024 election.

Appearing on The Late Show to promote her new book, 107 Days, which chronicles her short election campaign against Donald Trump, Kamala Harris expressed shock over the apparent lack of opposition to the triumphant Republican president.

“I believed that on some level, there should be many who consider themselves to be guardians of our system and our democracy, who just capitulated,” she told Colbert.

Kamala Harris suggested that both Democrats and Republicans in Congress have chosen to be “feckless,” seemingly unaware the GOP now controls all three branches of government.

“I mean, you see that the president of the United States is trying to get rid of the Department of Education, and Congress has the role and responsibility to stand in the way of that, and they’re just sitting on their hands, and then they go on recess because they don’t want to deal with transparency,” she said.

As to her future in politics, while Kamala Harris did not rule out a presidential run in 2028, she expressed a desire to stay away from elective politics due to what she described as a broken system.

“I just, for now, I don’t want to go back into the system,” Harris said. “I think it’s broken.” “I always believed that as fragile as our democracy is, our systems would be strong enough to defend our most fundamental principles,” she continued. “And I think right now that they’re not as strong as they need to be, and I just don’t want to for now. I don’t want to go back in the system. I want to travel the country. I want to listen to people, and I don’t want it to be transactional, where I’m asking for their vote.” Colbert called her statement “harrowing.” <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> “To hear you say that it’s broken, to hear you say that our systems aren’t strong enough, is harrowing,” he said. “But it’s also evident, isn’t it? And it is,” she responded. “It doesn’t mean we give up. No Absolutely not. I am always going to be part of the fight.”

