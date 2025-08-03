Nolte: Doomed Marvel Hit with ‘Devastating’ Box Office Collapse of ‘Fantastic Four’

The far-left Variety describes The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ second weekend drop-off as “devastating.”

“Fantastic Four grossed $11.7 million domestically in its second Friday on the big screen, marking a devastating 80% drop from its debut,” reports Variety. “If the poor turnout continues, the film will most likely fall short of its initial weekend two estimates of $45 to $52 million by Sunday.”

And “fall short” it did, grossing just $40 million with a 66 percent drop.

After ten days and two weekends, this well-reviewed Marvel entry sits at just $198 million.

That’s nearly as bad as Captain America: Brave New World, which dropped 68 percent, and a lot worse than the 56 percent drop Thunderbolts suffered. Both of those 2025 Marvel releases are considered box office bombs.

The sycophantic gerbils in the entertainment media will blame 1) COVID, 2) streaming, 3) releasing movies too early on pay-per-view, 4) superhero fatigue, 5) global warming, 6) Trump’s social media rants, and 7) deportations. But we all know the truth, which is this…

The Disney Grooming Syndicate’s turn towards the anti-art and anti-storytelling lunacy of identity politics, gender politics, and all that LGBTEWW stuff has already destroyed their Star Wars and Pixar franchises. And now it seems pretty official: The woketards killed Marvel.

Fantastic Four earned great reviews. Fantastic Four does not represent third-tier superheroes (like those stupid Thunderbolts). In fact, in the Marvel Universe, the Fantastic Four are considered Marvel’s “first family” — that’s as A-list as it gets. And then there’s this not unimportant fact…

Unlike Thundertards and Captain America: Brave New Boring, The Fantastic Four is actually a good movie.

Everything was going for The Fantastic Four … except the Marvel brand, which has obviously been tarnished by a steady stream of lousy movies made lousy by the poison of woke — hairy men kissing one another, obnoxiously excessive girl-bossing, zero sex appeal, all that “black girl power” nonsense, and now those chickens have come home to roost.

If people are tired of superhero movies, why did the latest Deadpool make over a billion dollars?

Fantastic Four was obviously a course correction by Marvel, an overdue rejection of the poison of woke with a return to classical themes and universal values where men behave like men, women behave like women, and no race/gay/girlboss nonsense.

But it didn’t work. A good Marvel movie is underperforming. That can only mean one thing: the Marvel brand has a stink all over it, and once that happens, it is awfully difficult to wash off.

Marvel has spent six years destroying its brand, alienating its audience, and now it might be too late for a recovery. This is especially troubling for the studio when next on the calendar are two new Avengers movies that almost certainly come with a combined price tag of over a billion dollars.

All that goodwill tossed aside to please a bunch of fascist, left-wing assholes on social media.

