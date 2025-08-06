Nolte: Disney’s Quarterly Theatrical Earnings Down 15 Percent from Last Year

Overall, the Disney Grooming Syndicate had a fairly good fiscal third quarter, but the company’s fascist and perverted embrace of woke poured red ink all over its theatrical division.

“The content division where the film studio lives swung to a loss of $21 million from a profit of $254 million [last year] on higher film cost impairments and lower box office with Elio, Thunderbolts* and Lilo & Stitch in the June quarter vs Inside Out 2 last year,” reports the far-left Deadline.

According to the far-left Los Angeles Times, these weak theatrical offerings resulted in an overall 15 percent year-over-year revenue decline in the entertainment division.

Weak and rejected theatrical releases also affect merchandise sales. Get your Thunderbolts action figures!

Or, don’t.

On the linear network (or cable TV) front…

“Linear Networks revenue fell 15% to $2.27 billion and operating income declined 28% to $697 million, driven by the Star India transaction that knocked international revenue down by 58%,” reports Deadline. “Domestic revenue also fell 4% to $2.05 billion, and profit dropped 14% as advertising sales declined amid lower average viewership and rates. Affiliate revenue fell on fewer subscribers.” [emphasis original]

Disney did report a quarterly profit from its streaming services of $346 million, but that is nothing compared to the money Disney once made from cable television.

Disney stock is down about three percent today, trading at $115 per share, which is up about four percent from the beginning of the year.

Looking into Disney’s fourth quarter theatrical future, the box office collapse of Fantastic Four: First Steps will not help. Freakier Friday hits theaters this weekend. That’s it for Disney’s fiscal year, which ends on September 30. Disney’s next fiscal year will launch with Tron: Ares in October and Zootopia 2 in November.

Disney’s 20th Century-Fox division has The Roses scheduled for August 29, a remake of War of the Roses, the 1989 box office smash starring Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner, and Danny DeVito (who also directed). That movie was carried in large part by the sex appeal and chemistry of its two leads. The remake stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman, and looks about as sexy as a piece of paper.

In October, we get the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere. The following month delivers Predator: Badland, which, at least by my count, is the sixth Predator feature.

The biggie for Disney/Fox, obviously, is the can’t-miss Avatar: Fire and Ash, which hits on December 19. That alone could save Disney’s entire theatrical year.

Until Disney embraced woke and grooming, its theatrical slate was not only top dog, but top dog over second place by a mile. The former can’t-miss studio that hoarded the greatest brands in movie history (Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel) woke-raped all those golden geese to death.

