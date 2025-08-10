Dean Cain Takes High Road After John Leguizamo Calls Him ‘Loser’ for Volunteering as an ICE Officer

Actor Dean Cain took what could only be called the “super” high road after actor John Leguizamo trashed him over the weekend as a “loser” for the former Superman actor’s plan to become an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.

Posting X, Cain simply wrote about Leguizamo, “He’s a good actor – I like his stuff.”

While Cain would eventually respond in the spirit of the old adage, “killing them with kindness,” the “Moulin Rouge!” actor’s attack on Cain in a video on his Instagram account Friday was bitter and personally insulting.

“What kind of loser volunteers to be an ICE officer?” Leguizamo said in the post. “What a moron. Dean Cain, your pronouns are has/been.”

Cain’s plan to join ICE followed an announcement by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that it will be recruiting 10,000 new ICE agents. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem also suspended the age requirement for the job and reportedly has nearly 80,000 applications already.

During an interview Wednesday on Fox News’s “Jesse Watters Prime Time,” the 59-year-old journeyman actor told Watters he’d already volunteered, had been accepted but wasn’t sure yet in what capacity he’d be serving.

Cain is an unapologetic conservative who often appears on shows and podcasts to comment on Hollywood. He hit acting pay dirt in the 1990s with his four season, 87-episode performance as Superman and Clark Kent on the TV show “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.”

Since, and according to his IMDB page, he has continued to work regularly, as well as write and produce, often family friendly productions.

Cain told Fox News Digital his desire to join ICE is the same as when he decided to get involved in law enforcement ten years ago – to contribute to public safety. He has served as a reserve police officer with two different police departments and currently is a reserve deputy for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia.

Cain also comes from immigrant roots. His biological father was Japanese. His ancestors personally experienced what many considered an egregious U.S. policy some 80 years ago. Members of his extended family were interned in a Japanese relocation camp in Idaho During World War II by the Franklin Roosevelt administration.

Cain said immigration has to be legal; those here illegally have the opportunity to self deport, and many of the agents rounding up criminals themselves come from immigrant families.

“Our ICE agents, who are amazing men and women, are incredible,” he told Fox Digital. “And they’re black, and they are brown and green and yellow and Japanese and whatever. They’re a cross-section of Americans.”

He added, “The fact that these men and women who are doing their jobs are getting vilified, I had to stand up with them and for them because I think it takes people standing up to change the culture.”

