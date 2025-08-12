LAPD Arrests 4 Who Broke into Homes of Brad Pitt, Other Celebs

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has nabbed four alleged burglars who are said to be responsible for a series of burglaries at celebrity homes over the summer, including Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt.
As Breitbart News reported in June, Pitt’s home was ransacked while he was away promoting a movie.
The Los Angeles Times reported Monday:
Four people have been arrested in a series of burglaries that included the home of actor Brad Pitt, law enforcement sources told The Times.
The suspects were arrested in a series of burglaries across Los Angeles — some of which targeted celebrities, including the Los Feliz home of Pitt, according to two law enforcement sources. Los Angeles police said the arrests were made in the 77th Division in South L.A. on Thursday evening.
…
His is one of several celebrity homes recently burglarized, alongside those of soccer star Olivier Giroud, actor Nicole Kidman and Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Celebrities have not been spared the wave of violent crime that erupted in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, which resulted in an effort to curb policing, and the election of a George Soros-backed district attorney.
Law enforcement has been more aggressive in the wake of the victory last year of Nathan Hochman, who took office as Los Angeles County District Attorney and has pursued a more aggressive approach — though local officials still refuse to work with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), thanks to L.A.’s status as a “sanctuary city.”
Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of Trump 2.0: The Most Dramatic ‘First 100 Days’ in Presidential History, available for Amazon Kindle. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.