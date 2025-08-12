LAPD Arrests 4 Who Broke into Homes of Brad Pitt, Other Celebs

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has nabbed four alleged burglars who are said to be responsible for a series of burglaries at celebrity homes over the summer, including Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt.

As Breitbart News reported in June, Pitt’s home was ransacked while he was away promoting a movie.

The Los Angeles Times reported Monday:

Four people have been arrested in a series of burglaries that included the home of actor Brad Pitt, law enforcement sources told The Times. The suspects were arrested in a series of burglaries across Los Angeles — some of which targeted celebrities, including the Los Feliz home of Pitt, according to two law enforcement sources. Los Angeles police said the arrests were made in the 77th Division in South L.A. on Thursday evening. …