Michael Moore Shames ‘Disgusting’ Democrats for Not Supporting Zohran Mamdani: ‘Begging to Lose More Races’

Extremist, left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore is blasting Democrats — Chuck Schumer. Hakeem Jeffries. Governor Kathy Hochul. Senator Hillary Clinton. President Bill Clinton– for not offering wholesale support for socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

In a recent Substack screed, Moore reveled in openly touting Mamdani as a socialist, and not a Democrat, and at one point joked that he loves identifying Mamdani as a socialist because he likes “shouting “BOO!!!” at the filthy rich every now and then because the only word that scares them more than “TAXES!!!” or “TAP WATER!!!” is “SOCIALISM!”

He also reveled in Mamdani’s Muslim heritage and insisted that the candidate “rightly calls what Israel is doing a genocide” and accuses Israel of “war crimes.”

But Moore was most upset at Democrat leaders for not rushing out to loudly and proudly support the anti-Israel, anti-American Mamdani.

Moore lamented that a list of Democrat PACs are lining up to actively oppose Mamdani, calling them “the old guard of the Democratic (“We Lose Elections!”) Party.”

“The old guard of the Democratic (“We Lose Elections!”) Party have refused to endorse Mamdani — even though he won the DEMOCRATIC primary! Chuck Schumer. Hakeem Jeffries. Governor Kathy Hochul. Senator Hillary Clinton. President Bill Clinton. Not one of them has endorsed him,” Moore railed.

He added, “Proving once again how out of touch they are and begging to lose more races next year. It’s absolutey disgusting to see these Democratic “leaders” trying to crush Mamdani’s candidacy.”

Moore also slammed the The New York Times for telling readers not to vote for Mamdani in either the primary or the general. And the rest of the media is no better, he says.

“The local media has tried to scare the Jewish community into believing that they will be less safe with Mamdani,” Moore exploded.

“What’s driving them crazy is that the vast, vast majority of young people are not only voting for him, they are knocking on the doors of hundreds of thousands of voters. Never before have this many young adults voted. They’ve had enough,” Moore exclaimed.

But, it’s Michael Moore to the rescue. “I’m doing what I can to help him,” he proudly claims.

