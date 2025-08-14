Toronto Film Festival Tries to Walk Back Cancelation of October 7 Documentary

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is attempting to walk back its cancelation of a documentary about the Hamas terror attack against Israel on October 7, 2023, saying it is working to resolve differences.

As Breitbart News reported Wendesday, the TIFF “canceled a documentary about the October 7, 2023, terror attack, ostensibly because of concerns that Hamas might have copyright claims to footage it of its murders.”

Breitbart News added:

Hamas broadcast footage of its own atrocities while they took place, a unique form of psychological warfare designed to inflict trauma on Israelis and to encourage its supporters among Palestinians in Gaza and abroad. There is no conceivable way that it could advance legal claims to copyright in a western court, especially as its footage has become part of the public record, but the issue provided TIFF a pretext to cancel an Israeli film. … Toronto, and Canada, have become increasingly inhospitable to Israel and to Jews in particular, with large anti-Israel demonstrations a regular feature of life, thanks in part to rapidly growing Muslim immigration.

Deadline reported that the film had been canceled, and the Times of Israel reported the Israeli response, including that of the hero of the film, retired IDF Major General Noam Tibon, who saved his family that day.

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey issued a public apology on X, and said that he had asked the festival’s legal team to continue working with the filmmakers to address any outstanding issues that remained.

Canada, once one of the most pro-Israel countries in the world under former Conservative PM Stephen Harper, has become one of the most anti-Israel countries in the world under Liberals Justin Trudeau and Mark Carney.

