Mission Impossible: Tom Cruise Reportedly Declines Trump’s Kennedy Center Honor Invitation over ‘Scheduling Conflicts’

Actor Tom Cruise reportedly declined President Donald Trump’s invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors, citing “scheduling conflicts” for his decision to turn down the chance to receive one of the nation’s highest arts awards.

Multiple Kennedy Center employees told Washington Post that the Mission: Impossible star declined the opportunity to receive a prestigious Honors award due to “scheduling conflicts.”

President Trump, who will be hosting the event, announced the honorees of the 48th Kennedy Center Honors on Wednesday.

The 2025 Kennedy Center honorees are legendary actor Sylvester Stallone, country singer George Strait, English actor Michael Crawford, the rock band KISS, and iconic singer Gloria Gaynor.

On Thursday, a seemingly fuming The View co-host Ana Navarro called on Gaynor to reject President Trump’s Kennedy Center Honor, declaring the president “a stain on the prestige and significance of the KCH,” exclaiming, “Don’t do it, Gloria!”

But the “I Will Survive” singer has not yet publicly responded to Navarro’s demands, and instead, took to her own Instagram account to share an X post to her Stories from the White House announcing her as one of this year’s Kennedy Center honorees.

“I am beyond blessed and honored to be receiving this award,” Gaynor told Fox News. “My hope is that in accepting this honor, I can continue with the inspirational phenomenon that began with ‘I Will Survive.'”

“Sharing my music and art on a global level to provide encouragement, hope, empowerment, inspiration, understanding, and unity is the core of my purpose,” the legendary singer added.

Gaynor went on to say that she has “always focused on a creative path that will help others and I hope that being awarded the Kennedy Center honor will help me continue this legacy.”

