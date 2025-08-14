‘The View’ Co-Host Ana Navarro Tells Gloria Gaynor to Reject Trump’s Kennedy Center Honor

ABC’s The View co-host Ana Navarro called on legendary singer Gloria Gaynor to reject President Donald Trump’s Kennedy Center Honor, declaring the president “a stain on the prestige and significance of the KCH,” exclaiming, “Don’t do it, Gloria!”

Gaynor, who is among the nominees named by President Trump on Wednesday for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors, is being urged by Navarro to reject the award recognizing the “I Will Survive” singer for her artistic excellence.

“A few years ago, I got to briefly meet @gloriagaynor at a concert in Miami,” Navarro began in a Thursday Instagram post. “She gifted me a keychain that belted out ‘I Will Survive,’ when you pressed it. Let’s just say, during first Trump term, I pressed it till it ran out of batteries.”

“Yesterday, Trump announced he picked her to receive a Kennedy Center Honor, which he plans to host,” The View co-host continued.

“Look, the woman is a goddess and deserves all the flowers that come her way. But I wish she wouldn’t accept an award from the hands of a man who has attacked the rights and history of women, people of color and LGBTQ,” Navarro added.

Navarro concluded her post by proclaiming, “The gay community in particular, helped turn her signature song into an anthem,” adding, “Trump is a stain on the prestige and significance of the KCH. Don’t do it, Gloria!”

At the time of this writing, Gaynor has yet to publicly responded to Navarro’s demands.

The “Let Me Know” singer, however, shared to her Instagram Story an X post from the White House announcing her as one of the 2025 Kennedy Center Honorees.

Other 2025 honorees include legendary actor Sylvester Stallone, singer George Strait, Hello, Dolly! star Michael Crawford, and the band Kiss.

As for Navarro, she also took to Instagram to complain about Trump revealing that he will host this year’s awards at the Kennedy Center, bizarrely claiming, “The Trumps envy of the Kennedys has no bounds” and accusing the president of “destroying the Kennedy Center Honors.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.