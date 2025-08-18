ABC’s ‘GMA’ Promotes Sex-Swapped Broadway Play About ‘Closeted Gay’ President: ‘Abraham Lincoln Is Now a Trans Woman’

The Broadway play Oh Mary!, about Mary Todd Lincoln, the wife of President Abraham Lincoln, is reimagining Mary Todd as a raging alcoholic with cabaret dreams and the iconic U.S. president is portrayed as an “evil, closeted gay man.”

Over the weekend, ABC’s Good Morning America featured RuPaul’s Drag Queen alum Jinkx Monsoon, who portray Mary Todd in Oh Mary!. Monsoon touted the play and the iconic president’s character, saying “Abraham Lincoln is now a trans woman. Lwmakers get to rewrite history, why can’t I?”

NPR reports interviewer Brittany Luse sat with Oh Mary! creator and star Cole Escola to explore the play, outline a plot synopsis, and revealed the complete rewriting of history.

Their exchange was previewed by host Scott Detrow who made the observation that the lead characters saw, “Mary reimagined as a raging alcoholic with cabaret dreams, and Lincoln is an evil, closeted gay man.”

Earlier this year, Jinkx Monsoon attacked President Donald Trump’s transgender military ban, saying, “This isn’t the first time they’ve tried to make it illegal to be us, and we’re still here.”

“This is the farthest we’ve come, and if they think that people will willingly go back into the shadows… I mean TV would suck without us,” said Monsoon. “No one’s going to want to get rid of us for TV’s sake alone.”