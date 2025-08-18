Watch: Chris Pratt on Crushing California Taxes, Faith, Dangers of AI, Rooting for RFK Jr., Trump Admin Success

Hollywood megastar Chris Pratt joined Bill Maher on his Club Random podcast and had a sweeping conversation on topics from faith to the dangers of A.I., superstardom, health — Pratt trying to see “how fat” he could get during his breakout role on the hit NBC series Parks and Recreation — people so “mired in hatred” for President Donald Trump they rally against objectively good policies like the ones being championed by Pratt’s now-family, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Pratt agreed with Maher that he’s “taxed more” living in California, “we probably pay too much in taxes and some of that tax money probably goes to things that may seem a little silly,” he says. The Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic Park star said the movie industry is disappearing in Los Angeles but because he’s a father, he fights to film in Hollywood.

“It’s really important for me to make sure that my wife, my children, my family, my roots here in California are something that I really foster because I know that those relationships are going to outlast every relationship that I make in show business.”

“It’s a really wonderful fit in my life to have a father-in-law who understands the business and gives me advice that I honestly don’t know,” Pratt said of Arnold Schwarzenegger. “As a father-in-law he’s really normal when it comes to adoring his grandchildren.”

Maher praised Schwarzenegger’s tenure as California Gov., to which Pratt replied “He was great as a governor.”

Maher, at one point, lambasted what he called “demonizing just what it is to be a boy.”

Pratt, who has two boys and two girls, said over the last five or ten years the baby has been thrown out with the bathwater during what he agrees was a necessary wrecking in the culture.

This eventually led to Maher bringing up a broader criticism about a subset of our society filled with people who don’t want to debate and talk to those with opposing views and are, even worse, far more interested in “shutting down speech.”

“Do people ask you about him,” Maher said to Pratt about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

He said:

I love him. I don’t agree with everything, but I agree with, like, the overall view that what makes us sick is the toxicity. When he was here, I said my advice to you is like you need to marry your former life more with what you’re doing now. Your former life, you were very admired as an environmental lawyer.

“In my limited experience I’ve been able to see how the person that you are can be in stark contrast to the person that your enemy is saying that you are,” Pratt said. “And in politics you inherit enemies. And when you jump on the bandwaggon a person who’s the most divisive president ever, it makes sense that you’re going to be made to look terrible.”

“So I don’t know what to believe, ” Pratt said of Kennedy Jr., adding anecdotally:

It’s not like I sit with Bobby and I go, ‘So, hey, let’s talk about this. Let’s talk about — It’s like, we’re just playing cards, we’re playing “Mafia,” or having fun, or having dinner, I’m not going to pick his brain to find out which of those things are true. I kind of assume that none of them are, and for the most part, I wish him well.

“There’s certain things he oversees that seem to be supported in a bipartisan way, like getting terrible toxic stuff out of our kids’ food,” Pratt said. “I’d hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I’d have an allergic reaction to — to be like, ‘Oh, well, if they do it, I don’t want it to happen. I’ll put Clorox in my children’s cereal myself!’”

Toward the end of their conversation, Maher tore into the Democrats that run California, Democrats who “do not make it easy” to do business, particularly for marijuana company owners like Maher.

“If I told you all of the hurdles we had to try to get over to just establish a marijuana company in this state. It’s just ridiculous. They do not make it easy,” Maher said.

“It is because of Big Democrats. […] Democrats run this state. And if you want to have an easy, low hanging fruit victory with people; just cut the red tape. You make it impossible to fucking do anything in this state. And we put up with it because of the sunshine and for the rest of it. But it’s so unnecessary. It’s so unnecessary,” Maher said. “Why would you commit this unforced error? Why do you think so many companies have left this state and went to other states.”

“Hooking up my solar here was a nightmare. Anything you want to do. Changing my garage doors from three to two required three inspections. I just put a new roof on. That required two inspections,” Maher said. “Trust us people to do a few things for ourselves. Stop looking over my shoulder for everything.”

Pratt replied “You don’t have to sell me too hard on the idea of cutting some of the red tape. That’s unfortunately the mindset.” He added, “I’m not completely sold that it can’t be made better.”