Watch — Bill Maher Eviscerates Democrat-Run California: ‘You Make It Impossible to F**king Do Anything in This State’

HBO late-night host Bill Maher body slammed California and the Democrats who have turned it into an anti-business hellhole, saying big government regulations have made it impossible for entrepreneurs to create jobs and bloated bureaucracy is instead forcing business owners out of the state.

Maher pointed to the marijuana company he has helped set us an example of the difficulties faced by entrepreneurs, saying:

If I told you all of the hurdles we had to try to get over to just establish a marijuana company in this state. It’s just ridiculous. They do not make it easy. It is because of Big Democrats. […] Democrats run this state. And if you want to have an easy, low hanging fruit victory with people; just cut the red tape. You make it impossible to fucking do anything in this state. And we put up with it because of the sunshine and for the rest of it. But it’s so unnecessary. It’s so unnecessary. Why would you commit this unforced error? Why do you think so many companies have left this state and went to other states.” Hooking up my solar here was a nightmare. Anything you want to do. Changing my garage doors from three to two required three inspections. I just put a new roof on. That required two inspections. Trust us people to do a few things for ourselves. Stop looking over my shoulder for everything.

Maher is not alone in finding California an anti-business state with big companies turning away and taking their dollars elsewhere.

As Breitbart News reported, Marcus Lemonis, the CEO of Bed, Bath & Beyond, announced on X on Wednesday his company would no longer open stores there because the state made it “nearly impossible” for business to succeed.

Lemonis’s statement mirrors other pushbacks by industry against California, which Gov. Gavin Newsom boasts is the world’s fourth-largest economy, but which also currently has the nation’s highest unemployment rate.

The billionaire owner and heiress of In-N-Out Burger is relocating her family from California, saying it has become difficult to do business – and raise a family – in the state.

During an interview on Allie Beth Stuckey’s Relatable podcast, Lynsi Snyder said California has a lot of good things to offer, but “Raising a family is not easy here. Doing business is not easy here,” so she is moving her family to Franklin, Tennessee, and is building an office there, the New York Post reported.

Most of the burger joint’s locations will remain in California but it is planning to open some in Tennessee by next year.

The despairing comments of Maher and others come as Newsom has become the Democrat face of opposition to President Donald Trump, stirring speculation he’s setting the stage to run for the highest office in the land come 2028.