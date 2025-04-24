Gavin Newsom Celebrates: California Becomes 4th Largest Economy Amid Homelessness, Wildfires

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) celebrated Wednesday as his state became the world’s fourth-largest economy — albeit one that cannot fix homelessness or protect its citizens from devastating wildfires.

Newsom’s office cited data indicating that California had surpassed Japan and that only the U.S., China, and Germany had larger economies, in terms of total output. He boasted in a press statement:

California isn’t just keeping pace with the world—we’re setting the pace. Our economy is thriving because we invest in people, prioritize sustainability, and believe in the power of innovation. And, while we celebrate this success, we recognize that our progress is threatened by the reckless tariff policies of the current federal administration. California’s economy powers the nation, and it must be protected.

Newsom’s attack on Trump’s tariff policies comes as California employs many non-tariff barriers to trade with other U.S. states, such as stiff regulations on vehicle emissions and agriculture that affect the entire U.S. economy.

Homelessness has hit a record high under Newsom, though the governor’s office has spun the numbers to claim, misleadingly, that “California outperforms the nation in reducing the growth of homelessness.”

Tens of thousands of California residents remain displaced as a result of wildfires in January that many blame on the state’s failure to clear brush and provide adequate water, through local authorities, for firefighting.

And Newsom’s state has struggled to balance its budget, despite being theoretically awash in wealth. California recently borrowed over $6 billion to fund Medi-Cal, its version of Medicaid, after Newsom and state Democrats expanded the program to cover millions of illegal aliens who have flocked to California.

