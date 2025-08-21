White House Torches ‘Has-Been Loser’ Jack White for Calling Trump’s Oval Office a ‘Gaudy, Pro Wrestler’s Dressing Room’

White House communications director Steven Cheung drop the hammer on what he called “a washed-up, has-been loser” in rock singer Jack White, after the White Stripes frontman derided the President Donald Trump-led makeover of the Oval Office, calling it a “vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler’s dressing room.”

“Jack White is a washed-up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career,” Cheung said in a statement. “It’s apparent he’s been masquerading as a real artist, because he fails to appreciate, and quite frankly disrespects, the splendor and significance of the Oval Office inside of ‘The People’s House.’”

White reacted to photos taken in the Oval Office last week, during Trump’s peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling the golden additions “disgusting.”

“Look at his disgusting taste, would you even buy a used car from this conman, let alone give him the nuclear codes?,” White wrote on Instagram. “A gold plated Trump bible would look perfect up on that mantle with a pair of Trump shoes on either side wouldn’t it? What an embarrassment to American history.”

White, who hasn’t returned to showbiz superstardom since the early 2000s, made sure to praise Zelensky before ending his rant.

“Also pictured in this photograph, a REAL leader of a nation in a black suit.”

White later called being shredded by team Trump “a badge of honor.”