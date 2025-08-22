House Democrats Launch Investigation into $8 Billion Paramount-Skydance Merger

House Democrats have launched an investigation into the Paramount-Skydance merger, inquiring if the company gave President Donald Trump an “illegal bribe” to ensure the FCC approved the $8 billion deal.

In July, Paramount agreed to settle Trump’s lawsuit against CBS, agreeing to pay $16 million over an edited interview of former presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Paramount said the settlement will also include Trump’s legal fees and costs, adding that the $16 million, minus the legal costs, will go toward Trump’s presidential library.

“As part of the settlement, Paramount also agreed to release transcripts of ’60 Minutes’ interviews with eligible U.S. presidential candidates after such interviews have aired, subject to redactions as required for legal or national security concerns. The settlement does not include an apology,” noted the New York Times.

Critics accused the company of essentially bribing Trump so that the FCC would approve the deal. In a letter signed by Reps. Frank Pallone Jr. (NJ) and Jamie Raskin (MD), Democrats called for a “comprehensive review” of CBS, per The Wrap:

Pallone, Jr. and Raskin have asked the company to turn over a copy of the Trump settlement and all related communications involving the president, White House, FCC or Trump Organization. They also asked for all internal communications and documentation related to “settlement terms, side agreements, or policy changes,” including correspondence or any due diligence conducted between Paramount and Skydance, and to confirm if they cut a side deal for advertising and PSAs and any details of an agreement.

“As part of our mandate to conduct congressional oversight, we will continue to scrutinize the connection between Skydance’s offers made to the President prior to closing the deal, Paramount’s settlement of a sham lawsuit that enriches the president, and regulatory approval of the merger,” they wrote. “We will also continue to examine Paramount Skydance Corporation’s implementation and the FCC’s enforcement, under Chairman Brendan Carr’s leadership, of the merger conditions, with a special focus on any actions that appear to exceed the agency’s statutory authority.”

Shari Redstone, the former controlling shareholder for Paramount, called the company’s $16 million settlement with Trump a “no-brainer” in an interview with the New York Times this week.

“I believe it was always in Paramount’s best interest to settle,” Redstone said. “We may not like the world we live in, but a board has to do what’s in the best interest of shareholders.”

“How did they do it? I don’t know, and I didn’t ask,” she said, adding that the deal was a “no-brainer.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.