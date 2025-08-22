Watch: Aaron Lewis Explains Exploitative Music Industry to Tucker Carlson, Blasts ‘Disgusting’ Hypocrite Bruce Springsteen, Unloads on Democrats

Staind front man Aaron Lewis says he despises fellow rocker Bruce Springsteen because of the deep hypocrisy “The Boss” indulges.

In an appearence on Tucker Carlson’s podcast, Lewis, who has remade himself as a successful country singer, professed his severe disappointment both in Springsteen and in himself for having once thought Springsteen was the spokesman for the working man.

Carlson asked what he thought of the Born in the U.S.A. singer, and Lewis did not hold back. He revealed his disdain in no uncertain terms.

Lewis leveled both barrels at Springsteen, saying “I think that he is a disgusting display of not appreciating what was handed to him.

“The fact that he duped us all,” Lewis continued, “with one of the most anti-American songs ever, and called it ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ as some sort of celebration of how great it is to be born in the U.S.A.,” he said shaking his head.

Lewis then added that he is “angry” with himself “for not seeing it for so long” and for believing Springsteen’s lies.”

The singer said that he is annoyed that he once thought Springsteen was a “representation of blue-collar America.”

Lewis added that Springsteen has “forgotten where he came from” and has “lost sight of the reality of the country” because he has lived a cushy, privileged life of fame and wealth. “It’s really easy to take a stance that is so anti-American” when you are so rich and privileged, Lewis said.

“He just lost touch with the struggle,” Lewis concluded.

From there he segued into a discussion of how privileged leftists like Springsteen are sending America down the wrong road because leftists don’t want Americans living in harmony or arrive at a “shared country pride.” The “Democrats and communists” need the chaos to maintain power and stay in office, he explained.

“It’s not coincidental. It’s purposeful,” Lewis said of the left’s efforts to destroy America. “How can they exploit us if we are all united and getting along? When we’re all looking out for each other as human beings How can they exploit us?”

In another segment, Lewis blasted the music industry for its huge consolidation where music became controlled by fewer and fewer people. And he said he thinks it is a shame how the record labels operate these days.

Lewis noted labels signing artists to a “360 deal,” in which the labels are taking a cut of every single thing new artists earn in every area.

“Now, the younger artists, they’re sharing the profits for everything,” he explained. “The record label gets a cut of their merch, the record label gets a cut of their live performance pay, the record label gets a cut of 360, everything no matter what you generate.”

