Man Arrested in Mississippi Shooting Death of Comedian Reggie Carroll

(UPI) — Police have arrested a man in the shooting death of Baltimore comedian Reggie Carroll in Mississippi last week.

According to officials, Tranell Marquise Williams, 38, was arrested and has been charged in connection with Carroll’s murder.

“One male is in custody and has been charged with the murder of Reginald Carroll. Our thoughts are with the family of Mr. Carroll. Thank you to the community for their patience and understanding,” police added in a statement.

Carroll, 52, was killed in Southaven, Miss., near Memphis.

He was shot Wednesday, and police released his identity on Saturday. Police confirmed that they had been called to an isolated shooting and found “one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds,” the Southaven Police Department said in a statement. “The officers and medical personnel provided life saving techniques, but the individual succumbed to his injuries.”

Carroll, often called “The Knockout King of Comedy” for the stand-up special he hosted and produced under the name, built a loyal base through his comedy performances.

He also made several television appearances, including on the variety series Showtime at the Apollo and The Parkers, according to his IMDb.

Comedian Mo’Nique paid homage to her “brother in comedy” in an Instagram story, which Deadline captured, and called his death a reminder to “treat people the best you can because you never know if you’ll get a chance to see them again.”