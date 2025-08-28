Melania Trump ‘Laughed’ at the Offer to Appear on ‘Vanity Fair’ Magazine Cover

First lady Melania Trump has definitely settled the internal feud at Vanity Fair by telling the magazine she is completely uninterested in being their cover girl.

In fact, according to Page Six, Mrs. Trump “laughed” at the magazine’s offer.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that several staffers threatened to resign from the magazine if the editors allowed Trump to appear on the cover.

But an insider said it wasn’t going to happen, regardless.

“She doesn’t have time to be sitting in a photo shoot. Her priorities as First Lady are far more important… These people don’t deserve her anyway,” a White House insider told Page Six.

Indeed, Melania reportedly turned the magazine down all the way back in July when its editors offered her the cover, so she turned them down long before the staffers indulged their left-wing temper tantrums.

The bed wetting staffers shared their gripes on the prospect of publishing a Melania cover, with one editor telling the Daily Mail, “I will walk out the motherf*cking door, and half my staff will follow me.”

Another told the paper, “We are not going to normalize this despot and his wife; we’re just not going to do it. We’re going to stand for what’s right.”

“If I have to work bagging groceries at Trader Joe’s, I’ll do it. If [Guiducci] puts Melania on the cover, half of the editorial staff will walk out, I guarantee it,” the employee added.

Naturally, none of these brave infant tyros had the spine to say these things in public and under their own names.

But they can give their woke TDS a rest.

“She’s way above doing Vanity Fair,” the source told Page Six.

“She’s been nothing but kind and works hard… She has her priorities straight.”

