Woman Gives Birth at Burning Man; Had No Idea She Was Pregnant

Kayla Thompson, 36, gave birth in an RV at the Burning Man festival in Nevada despite the fact that neither she nor her husband, Keith, had any idea that she was pregnant.

People reported:

On the morning of Aug. 27, Kayla Thompson, 36, unexpectedly went into labor in an RV that she was staying in alongside her husband, Kasey, for the festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, the Los Angeles Times and the New York Times reported. “I just started yelling for anyone to come help me,” Kasey, 39, told the Los Angeles Times. “In a matter of minutes, we had an [obstetrician], a NICU nurse, a pediatrician in there — I don’t know where they all came from, they just came.” … “It was absolutely 100% a cryptic pregnancy. No signs, no morning sickness. She wasn’t even showing,” Kasey told the L.A. Times.

The New York Times noted that the baby, a 3-pound, 9-ounce girl, was delivered by an obstetrician who was wearing nothing but his underwear at the infamously libertine festival.

The Los Angeles Times noted that the baby was named Aurora, and that she was airlifted to a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in Reno. Her new parents drove several hours on surface roads to be with her.

Cryptic pregnancies are very rare but are a real phenomenon, occurring in about 1 in 2,500 pregnancies.

The Burning Man festival has been an eventful one this year, as Breitbart News has noted, with severe storms and flooding that destroyed a structure called the “orgy dome.”

