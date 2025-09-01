Actress Robin Wright Says Leaving U.S. for U.K. Is ‘Liberating’: ‘America Is a Sh**show’

Actress Robin Wright is celebrating her decision to abandon the U.S.A. for Britain, calling America a “shit show.”

The 59-year-old, B-list actress told the Times of London that it was “liberating” to leave the U.S.A. behind.

“It’s liberating to be done,” she exclaimed. “Be done with searching, looking and getting 60% of what you wanted.”

“I love being in this country,” the House of Cards star said of living in the U.K. “There’s a freedom of self here. People are so kind. They’re living. They’re not in the car in traffic, panicked on a phone call, eating a sandwich. That’s most of America. Everything’s rush, competition and speed.”

Proving that Wright lived in a Hollywood bubble, she went on to blast all of America as if it were California.

“Everyone’s building a huge house, and I’m just done with all that — I love the quiet. And I’ve met my person. Finally,” she said.

Wright appears to be living in a bubble even in England.

Despite her claim that there is somehow more “freedom” in the U.K., thousands of people are arrested there every year for daring to speak out about their political ideas. In 2023 alone, more than 12,000 Britons were arrested for not having government approved political ideals.

The U.K. is also mired in a horrendous child rape scandal in which tens of thousands of young British girls have become victims of Pakistani grooming gangs and suffered decades of rapes at the hands of migrants, even as the British government turned a blind eye to the abuse for fear of sounding mean to immigrants.

Back in 2018, Wright defended her then co-star, Kevin Spacey, when he came under strong allegations of sexually harassing male actors in Hollywood.

As far as Wright was concerned, an actor’s private life should remain private.

“Why does our private life have to be public? I hate that part of this industry. It’s so invasive. I believe everyone’s personal life should be personal. Positive, negative, neutral, whatever – I don’t believe it should be anybody’s business,” she said.

Wright is but one of a wave of American actors who have fled the U.S. for new homes in the U.K. Among some off the others who quit on America because they are unhappy with the political climate, Wright joined Rosie O’Donnell, Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Gosling, and Lena Dunham.

