Rosie O’Donnell Apologizes After Falsely Claiming Trans Catholic School Shooter was a ‘Republican MAGA Person’: ‘I Messed Up’

Leftist actress Rosie O’Donnell admitted that she had “messed up,” after she falsely claimed that transgender-identifying shooter, who opened fire during a Catholic school mass, “was a Republican MAGA person.”

In a video on TikTok, O’Donnell admitted that she had failed to do her “due diligence” before she “made that emotional statement.” O’Donnell continued to add that she had “assumed” that the shooter, who had identified as a female and changed his name from “Robert” Westman to “Robin” Westman at the age of 17-years-old, had been an “NRA loving kind of gun people.”

“I know a lot of you were very upset about the video I made before I went away for a few days,” O’Donnell began. “I didn’t go online and haven’t seen them ’til today, but you are right. I did not do my due diligence before I made that emotional statement, and I said things about the shooter that were incorrect.”

“I assumed, like most shooters, they followed a standard MO and had standard, you know, feelings of….. you know, NRA loving kind of gun people,” O’Donnell continued. “Anyway, the truth is, I messed up, and when you mess up, you fess up. I’m sorry, this is my apology video, and I hope it’s enough.”

@rosie my apologies to maga for saying the school shooter was one of u – that is incorrect- i made a mistake – i didn’t research- im sorry- i assumed and thats always wrong – #uniteamerica #RonlyHOPE ♬ original sound – Rosie ODonnell

Breitbart London’s Managing Editor Simon Kent reported that O’Donnell, who self-deported to Ireland after President Donald Trump’s win in the 2024 presidential election, had claimed that the shooter had been a “white guy, Republican, MAGA person.”

She further alleged, “The NRA is a terrorist organization. And they have been for many year […] the system is broken. We are more about guns than we do our children. “When is enough enough America? Haven’t you have enough of Donald Trump? The Heritage Foundation? All their bullshit? He’s their puppet. … but guess what? It’s coming to an end,” adding “he’s not doing well.”

In the aftermath of the shooting, which left an 8-year-old and 10-year-old dead, and 18 people injured, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed that the gunman “opened fire through church windows during a Mass” that schoolchildren from Annunciation Catholic School were attending.