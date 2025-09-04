Video: Comedian Druski Sparks Outrage for Donning White Face, Portraying NASCAR Fans as Racists

Druski, a popular comedian, is taking heat for painting his face and body in makeup to portray a white person, donning overalls, and portraying NASCAR fans as racists.

Druski, 30, whose real name is Andrew Desbordes, posted a video of the bit on Tuesday. It has since gone viral. While his makeup job is being hailed as remarkably convincing, many are slamming him for portraying white people as racists.

The 30-year-old comedian painted his upper body, arms, hands, and face to replicate a Caucasian skin tone and even added a farmer’s tan sunburn to his shoulders and arms. He also added multiple American flag tattoos, put on a believable wig and beard and topped it all off with a U.S. flag cowboy hat before setting off to attend a NASCAR event.

But in several scenes of his video the comedian is seen threatening black people and spitting in their direction at the racing event.

In one of the scenes, for instance, he is seen spitting at the ground in front of a black man. And in the second he is heard berating a black NASCAR fan who Druski asks “Are you lost, boy?” He then threateningly tells him to “find something safe to do, boy,” as if black people are in danger for attending a NASCAR event.

The searing skit sent many to social media to blast the comedian.

However, this is merely the latest skit in which Druski has donned his white boy persona.

Earlier this year he released another viral video, which he portrays a “white boy who is accepted by the hood.”

