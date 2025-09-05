Video: Downton Abbey Star Hugh Bonneville Doesn’t Mention Hamas or Hostages in Unhinged Red Carpet Rant

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville did not mention Hamas or hostages during an unhinged rant on the red carpet on Wednesday.

“Before I talk about the fluff and loveliness of our wonderful film, what’s about to happen in Gaza city is indefensible,” Bonneville said while on the red carpet for the world premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale in London on Wednesday.

Watch Below:

“The international community must do more to bring it to an end,” the actor continued, proceeding to make his Downton Abbey red carpet interview about Gaza.

Bonneville then finally segued to talking about the movie, adding, “Downton Abbey is a lovely film, and we’re going to celebrate fifteen glorious years of it tonight.”

“It’s a grand finale, and we had a great, great time making it, and it’s a great love letter to the fans,” the actor concluded.

Bonneville, however, failed to mention the hostages being held by Hamas while disseminating his rant about Gaza.

The stars of Downton Abbey walked the red carpet in London on Wednesday for one last times as the popular long-running saga came to an end, according to a report by Ireland’s national TV and radio broadcaster RTE.

In addition to Bonneville, other original cast members including Michelle Dockery, Jim Carter, and Phyllis Logan, also turned out for the world premiere of the film.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.