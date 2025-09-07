White House Body Slams Stephen King After He Said Trump Voters will Deny Voting for Him in 20 Years

The White House body slammed author Stephen King after he said Trump supporters will deny voting for the 45th and 47th president in 20 years.

Last month, King told UK newspaper the Sunday Times that he believes supporters of President Donald Trump will one day deny that they ever voted for the two-time president who won the 2024 election in an epic landslide victory.

“There’s a story about the home run that was heard around the world,” King said. “There are — tens of thousands of people who will say, ‘I saw [the baseball player Bobby Thomson] hit that home run,’ and there were only, like, 5,000 people in the stands that day.”

“So I think the opposite is true [with Trump],” the “Salem’s Lot” author continued, adding, “Twenty or 30 years down the line, when I’ll be dead and you’ll be old, I think a lot of people are going to say, ‘Well, I never voted for Trump.'”

The Trump administration fired back at King by poking fun at some plot-holes in the author’s narrative.

“Since Stephen has spent so long writing fiction, it’s understandable that he’d have no grasp on reality,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Fox News.

In his interview with the Sunday Times, King attacked the Trump administration’s immigration practices, likening the deportation of criminal illegal aliens to a dystopian novel, and comparing U.S. law enforcement to the secret police of Nazi Germany.

“If I wrote this in a book in 1965 — if it got published at all, it would be published as an allegory, like Animal Farm,” he said. “Nobody would have believed where we are today, with Gestapo agents in the street.”

“They call themselves ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], but they’re basically guys that are armed, they are wearing masks, they have huge amounts of money to spend and they are everywhere,” the “It” author added.

Notably, however, President Trump, who campaigned heavily on enforcing U.S. law and deporting illegal aliens, won the 2024 election in a landslide victory that included securing not only the Electoral College, but the popular vote and every swing state in the nation as well.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.