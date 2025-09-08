Adam McKay, Olivia Colman, Mark Ruffalo, Cynthia Nixon, Tilda Swinton, Javier Bardem Among 1,200 Hollywood Celebrities Boycotting Israeli Film Institutions ‘Complicit in War Crimes’

A group of more than a thousand Hollywood celebrities and international film industry insiders have pledged to boycott the Israeli film industry because Israel is working to root out the terrorist group known as Hamas.

The large number of members of the film industry from Europe, the UK, and the U.S.A. signed onto a pledge by a group calling itself Film Workers for Palestine (FWFP).

FWFP claims it rates Israel’s film industry for “complicity” in what it falsely claims is a “genocide” in Gaza and looks for examples including “whitewashing or justifying genocide and apartheid, and/or partnering with the government committing them.”

The group claims to be boycotting the Jerusalem Film Festival, Haifa International Film Festival, Docaviv and TLVfest.

“The vast majority of Israeli film production and distribution companies, sales agents, cinemas and other film institutions have never endorsed the full, internationally-recognized rights of the Palestinian people,” FEFP exclaims.

“In this urgent moment of crisis, where many of our governments are enabling the carnage in Gaza, we must do everything we can to address complicity in that unrelenting horror,” the group’s pledge states.

“What we have been witnessing in Gaza over the past two years shocks the conscience,” said comedienne and actress Hannah Einbinder, who signed the pledge. “As a Jewish American citizen whose tax dollars directly fund Israel’s assault on Gaza, I feel we must do everything in our power to end the genocide. At this pivotal moment, given the failure of our leaders, artists have to step up and refuse complicity.”

Signers to the pledge include Yorgos Lanthimos, Ava DuVernay, Adam McKay, Boots Riley, Emma Seligman, Joshua Oppenheimer and Mike Leigh, and actors including Emma Stone, Olivia Colman, Ayo Edebiri, Lily Gladstone, Mark Ruffalo, Hannah Einbinder, Peter Sarsgaard, Aimee Lou Wood, Paapa Essiedu, Emma Seligman, Gael Garcia Bernal, Riz Ahmed, Melissa Barrera, Cynthia Nixon, Tilda Swinton, Javier Bardem, and Josh O’Connor, Variety reported.

