Pixar Replacement: OpenAI’s $30 Million ‘Critterz’ Made Three Times Faster and Cheaper than Hollywood Animated Movies

OpenAI’s $30 million Critterz was reportedly made three times faster and cheaper than Hollywood animated movies.

As artificial intelligence becomes ever-more sophisticated, Hollywood may now find itself facing some challenges, as OpenAI has made an animated film leaving many wondering if AI can end giants like Pixar, according to a report by IBTimes UK.

OpenAI, which is trying to show that generative AI can create movies more quickly and affordably than the current methods used in Hollywood, is offering its technology to help produce a full-length animated film.

The animated movie, Critterz, which was created three times faster and cheaper than traditional filmmaking, is now reportedly set to debut at Cannes Film Festival, as well as global cinematic release next year.

The movie, which follows a group of forest creatures on an adventure after their village is disturbed by a stranger, was developed by OpenAI creative specialist Chad Nelson, who partnered with production companies to bring a full-length version of the film to life.

“OpenAI can say what its tools do all day long, but it’s much more impactful if someone does it,” Nelson said. “That’s a much better case study than me building a demo.”

Vertigo Films co-founder James Richardson reportedly noted that they are trying to complete Critterz in just nine months, instead of the typical three years a film like this would take to make.

The Wall Street Journal, meanwhile, reported that Critterz is being produced with a budget of less than $30 million, which is just a fraction of what animated movies need to be created.

While some production companies may be dabbling in AI technology to produce content, others in the entertainment industry are not as excited about the idea.

As Breitbart News reported, Warner Bros. Discovery is now suing the generative AI startup Midjourney for allegedly creating “countless” copies of its characters and dispensing the intellectual property “as if it were its own.”

The estate of the late director Orson Welles, meanwhile, slammed Amazon-backed AI company Fable Studio’s plan to recreate lost scenes of the 1942 film, The Magnificent Ambersons.

Various artists are also urging their fans not to listen to AI knockoff albums of themselves that strangers are creating, after several singers found fake albums depicting their work on streaming platforms.

