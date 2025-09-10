‘Star Trek’ Star George Takei Pushes Gun Control Moments After Charlie Kirk Shot

Star Trek star George Takei pushed for gun control laws mere moments after news broke that Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot. Kirk was shot while speaking at an American Comeback Tour event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

“I hope Charlie Kirk recovers quickly then, like James Brady, uses his megaphone to help advocate for common sense limits on firearms,” Takei said on the left-wing social media echo chamber Bluesky, just after news circulated that Kirk was shot.

President Donald Trump released a statement in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, saying “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

Kirk’s news broadcast platform Real America’s Voice showed a chyron stating “Charlie Kirk Has Passed.”

The President later released a statement confirming Kirk’s passing.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

The New York Times reports that the elderly man seen apprehended and in handcuffs in multiple viral social media videos is not the suspect. “The police have determined that a person who was taken into custody after the shooting was not actually the shooter, according to Scott Trotter, a university spokesman. The university had earlier said a suspect was in custody,” The Times reports.

