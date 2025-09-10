Donald Trump: ‘We Must All Pray for Charlie Kirk’

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” he wrote.

Kirk was shot at approximately 12:10 p.m., and his security team removed him from the location, according to UVU. A suspect has been taken into custody. A well-connected source told Breitbart News that Kirk is alive and receiving blood transfusions.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi both emphasized that FBI agents were responding to the scene.

“We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected,” Patel wrote in a post on X. “Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”

Moments later, Bondi shared Patel’s post and noted that agents had arrived on scene. She also called for prayers for Kirk.

Kirk was shot while speaking at an event billed as part of his “Prove Me Wrong Roundtable,” the entire focus of which is to encourage civic debate.

This is a breaking news story. Follow along here for live updates.