George Takei Falsely Claims Charlie Kirk Assassination ‘Appears to Be Right on Right Violence’

Star Trek actor and clickbait peddler George Takei is spreading misinformation that the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s political assassination was motivated by right-wing views.

Takei wrote “Kirk’s killing appears to be right on right violence” Friday evening on the leftist echo chamber Bluesky, long after officials revealed that ammunition in the murder weapon was etched with anti-“fascist” slogans — and after a friend of detained suspect Tyler Robinson said the 22-year-old is “pretty left on everything,” “the only member of his family that was really leftist.”

Takei’s obvious falsehood is a widespread one among the online left, with several viral posts claiming without evidence (or with doctored photos) that Robinson was a groyper (fan of Nick Fuentes) or a “white Christian conservative male.” Several posts in this vein reached the front page of Reddit.

Takei’s followers ate up the false claim. “They’re eating their own,” one replied. “It’s a win-win situation. Just sit back and enjoy the show.”

“I’ve always said they’d eventually turn on themselves,” wrote another. Another user shared a meme stating: “If you thought Mormon [sic] and Jehovah Witnesses are bad, evangelicals are much more dangerous.”

Other celebrities also shared the misleading claim — such as filmmaker Duncan Jones, the son of David Bowie, and actors John Cusack and Billy Baldwin.

“Not Black,” Baldwin wrote on X. “Not Trans. Not Muslim. Not an Immigrant. Not a Democrat. Meet Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson. A white Christian, Conservative, Republican male with a gun… again.”

When the news of Kirk’s shooting first broke on Wednesday, Takei immediately politicized the attack before any facts were known about the case. “I hope Charlie Kirk recovers quickly then, like James Brady, uses his megaphone to help advocate for common sense limits on firearms,” he wrote on Bluesky.

Authorities say Tyler Robinson etched slogans onto the unspent ammunition in a bolt-action rifle used in Kirk’s assassination with phrases such as “Hey fascist! Catch!” and “O Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao”:

The words are the chorus to “Bella Ciao,” a famous Italian song that dates back to World War II, and was popularized by the Italian partisans, or communists, who were against dictator Benito Mussolini. In English, “bella ciao” translates to “goodbye beautiful.” As journalist Jack Posobiec pointed out Friday on Steve Bannon’s War Room, the song has become a worldwide left-wing antifa anthem, though it remains popular for other reasons too.

Left-wing pundits have continued to smear Kirk as a “fascist,” “Nazi,” “white supremacist,” “Christian nationalist,” and “stochastic terrorist,” showing no signs of introspection or moderation after he was gunned down in cold blood. Thousands of leftists have openly celebrated the slaying of a political enemy in the middle of public debate.