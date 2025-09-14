Emmys 2025: Stephen Colbert Gets Standing Ovation, Mourns His ‘Late Show’ Cancellation (Again)

Stephen Colbert’s was the first famous face to grace the stage Sunday night during the live broadcast of the 77th annual Emmy Awards, taking the prime time TV opportunity to mourn (again) the cancelation of his Late Show.

Anyone paying attention to Colbert in the nearly two months since Paramount announced the end of his late night show, has probably lost track of how many times he’s made some self-absorbed statement about its ending. Nevertheless, he took the stage at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California, to present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series and was greeted with a standing ovation from the star-studded audience.

“While I have your attention, is anyone hiring? Because I’ve got 200 very well-qualified candidates with me here tonight who will be available in June,” Colbert said.

He joked that he’d “brought my own resumé here,” holding a photo of his younger self. “I haven’t had a chance to update my headshot in a bit, but I think it still works,” he continued. “I’m in there somewhere — after I get back from Istanbul, I’m sure.”

“Could you get this to Spielberg? Would you?” Colbert asked Harrison Ford, handing the Star Wars star his headshot.

In July, Paramount, which recently merged with Skydance, announced the Late Show cancellation. Report quickly began to surface, alleging the decade-old show was losing $40 million a year.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram@jeromeehudson