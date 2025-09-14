Emmys 2025: Stephen Colbert Suggests We’re ‘Losing’ Our Country in Acceptance Speech

Late-night comedian Stephen Colbert seemed to imply that Americans are “losing” their country during his acceptance speech at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

Colbert received an uproarious standing ovation upon winning the award for Best Talk Series.

“Sometimes you only truly know how much you love something when you get a sense that you might be losing it,” Colbert said. “My friends, I have never loved my country more desperately. God bless America. Be strong. Be brave. And if the elevator tries to bring you down, go crazy and punch a higher floor.”

As Breitbart News reported in July, CBS announced the cancelation of Stephen Colbert’s show, calling it a “financial decision.”

“We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire ‘The Late Show’ franchise” in May of 2026,” executives said in a statement. “We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television. This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

The end came just days after Stephen Colbert denounced his parent company’s $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump, calling it a “big, fat bribe” for the Skydance merger. Critics of the cancelation claimed that it was a political retaliation, but evidence showed that Colbert was costing the network $40 million a year in losses while employing a full crew of 200 people.

Last week, following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Colbert denounced political violence in all its forms.

“I am old enough to personally remember the political violence of the 1960s, and I hope it is obvious to everyone in America that political violence does not solve any of our political differences. Political violence only leads to more political violence. And I pray with all my heart that this is the aberrant action of a madman and not a sign of things to come. And now, ladies and gentlemen, the show that we had prepared for you,” he said.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.