Actor John Cusack Reacts to Charlie Kirk Assassination By Continuing to Spread Hateful Rhetoric: ‘A Fascist’

Actor John Cusack reacted to the horrific and gruesome assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk by continuing to spread the very hateful rhetoric that likely got him murdered by a deranged lunatic, calling the 31-year-old husband and father or two a “fascist.”

“He was a demagogue — and a fascist,” Cusack wrote of Kirk on the left-wing echo chamber social media platform BlueSky.

As Breitbart News reported, Kirk assassin suspect Tyler Robinson, left behind a message for his transgender roommate and partner, in which he admitted shooting the Turning Point USA founder and said, “I had enough of his hatred.”

Utah County District Attorney Jeff Gray read the entire message during a live television broadcast.

Watch Below:

Kirk, like many in the conservative space, has been falsely labeled a “fascist,” among other pejoratives, fueling the hate that more than likely led to his murder, resulting in what appears to be a targeted political assassination of a man who was only trying to have a conversation.

Some in society have reacted to Kirk’s assassination by doubling down on their hateful and violent rhetoric, celebrating the Turning Point USA founder’s murder and continuing to smear him.

For millions of people around the world, this served as a major mask-off and watershed moment, in which the public has been able to see firsthand the shocking depravity and degradation of society.

Unhinged teachers, medical professionals, and public servants were not shy about posting ghoulish online celebrations of Kirk’s assassination, resulting in investigations, suspensions, and firings across the United States this past week.

Ironically, the examples from teachers celebrating Kirk’s murder have highlighted the very issue the Turning Point USA founder spent years exposing — the left-wing extremism that students are exposed to at all levels of the American education system.

Kirk was fatally shot last week while trying to have an open and respectful dialogue with a student at Utah Valley University.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.