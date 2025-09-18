Billie Eilish, Finneas, Cillian Murphy, Joaquin Phoenix Star in Ad for Hamas-Linked Palestine Charity

A large group of Hollywood stars and musicians have joined together for a video in support of a benefit concert for “Together for Palestine.”

Organized by Brian Eno, the benefit concert was held on September 17 in London, UK.

The video posted ahead of the sold-out concert started with Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy followed by Joker‘s Joaquin Phoenix. Others joining the video ad include actress and comedian Sharon Horgan, British actor Steve Coogan, DJ and broadcaster Annie Mac, and ’80s rocker Peter Gabriel.

Also in the video, singer Billie Eilish and her brother/collaborator Finneas claim they are “together for Palestine” before Ben Howard, Chris O’Dowd, and Succession star Brian Cox join in.

“We have to tell the truth on behalf of the people of Palestine,” Cox exclaims. U.S. photographer and activist Nan Goldin adds, “It’s always been the artist’s role in society to speak out, to risk speaking truth to power.”

On its webpage, Together for Palestine says, “This event aims to raise millions for the Palestinian-led organisations at the frontline of the crisis, such as Taawon, the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, and the Palestine Medical Relief Society. 100% of donations made to Choose Love will support the Together For Palestine Fund and every penny goes to Palestinian organisations operating on the ground in Gaza.”

The concert hopes to raise a million dollars supposedly to be sent to three organizations; Taawon, Palestinian Medical Relief Society, and Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF). PCRF, in particular, is a partner with Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW), which has been caught funneling money to Hamas. In 2014 the United Arab Emirates listed the IRW as a terrorist organization for its links with the Muslim Brotherhood. The PCRF was also connected to the Holy Land Foundation investigation which found donation money being directed to fund terrorism.

The full list of celebrities, singers, and activists who appeared in the ad (in order of appearance) include: Cillian Murphy, Joaquin Phoenix, Natasha Rothwell, Michael Wayne Rosen, Sharon Horgan, Steve Coogan, Penélope Cruz, Benedict Wong, India Amarteifio, Annie Mac, Nan Goldin, Peter Gabriel, Javier Bardem, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Denise Gough, Ben Howard, Harriet Walter, Rupi Kaur, Max Porter, Caitríona Balfe, Chris O’Dowd, Brian Cox, Dawn O’Porter, Malala Yousafzai, Indya Moore, Nikita Gill, Luis Tosar, Residente, Carlos Bardem, Tamar Novas, and Tahar Rahim.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston