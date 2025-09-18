Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Bids Farewell to British Royals in Louis Vuitton

First Lady Melania Trump bid farewell to King Charles III and Queen Camilla, wearing a chic brown leather suit from Louis Vuitton, following a state visit.
Melania Trump toured Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library at Windsor Castle, hosted by the queen.
For the occasion, Mrs. Trump wore a Louis Vuitton skirt suit in brown leather with elegant, feminine details along the lapels and hem. Mrs. Trump paired the suit with a pair of tan snakeskin stilettos.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump tour Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library during the State visit by the President and First Lady of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Trump is in England from Sept. 16-18 on his second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Queen Camilla and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump tour the Royal Library, during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose with King Charles and Queen Camilla as they bid their farewells at Windsor Castle during the U.S. Presidents state visit, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. Trump next travels to Chequers for a meeting with the prime minister. This is the final day of President Trump’s second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump meets with students of Eton Porny C of E First School during a tour of the Royal Library, during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Nathan Howard – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump poses for a photo with school children holding up their miniature books, during a tour of the Royal Library during the State visit by the President and First Lady of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Trump is in England from Sept. 16-18 on his second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: First Lady Melania Trump speaks to school children who are drawing in miniature books, during a visit to the Royal Library during the State visit by the President and First Lady of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Trump is in England from Sept. 16-18 on his second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump tour Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library during the State visit by the President and First Lady of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Trump is in England from Sept. 16-18 on his second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: First Lady Melania Trump and Queen Camilla pose as they tour Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library during the State visit by the President and First Lady of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Trump is in England from Sept. 16-18 on his second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump inspect a tiny book as they tour Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library during the State visit by the President and First Lady of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Trump is in England from Sept. 16-18 on his second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
