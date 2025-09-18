Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Bids Farewell to British Royals in Louis Vuitton

First Lady Melania Trump bid farewell to King Charles III and Queen Camilla, wearing a chic brown leather suit from Louis Vuitton, following a state visit.

Melania Trump toured Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library at Windsor Castle, hosted by the queen.

For the occasion, Mrs. Trump wore a Louis Vuitton skirt suit in brown leather with elegant, feminine details along the lapels and hem. Mrs. Trump paired the suit with a pair of tan snakeskin stilettos.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.