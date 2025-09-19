Grammy-Winner Brett James, ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ Songwriter, Dies in Plane Crash

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Brett James, perhaps best known for writing Carrie Underwood’s smash hit “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” is reportedly among the three people killed in a small plane crash in North Carolina on Thursday.

“We mourn the untimely loss of Hall of Fame member Brett James (“Jesus Take The Wheel” / “When The Sun Goes Down”), a 2020 inductee who was killed in a small-engine airplane crash on Sept. 18. He was 57,” The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the deadly crash, as is the FAA.

James was credited with writing or co-writing hundreds of songs and some of country and pop music’s biggest hits, including Kenny Chesney’s “When the Sun Goes Down.”

James began his music career in earnest after singing a record deal 1992. His self-titled debut album followed in 1995. While releasing his own Billboard charting singles, James wrote hits for Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, Martina McBride, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Kenny Chesney as well as Taylor Swift’s “A Perfectly Good Heart,” Brantley Gilbert’s “Bottoms Up” and Rascal Flatts’ “Summer Nights.”

ASCAP, a major performing rights organization, also mourned James.

“We’re mourning the loss of Brett James, co-writer of “Jesus, Take the Wheel” & “When the Sun Goes Down” and a 2-time ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year,” the group said. “Brett was a trusted collaborator to country’s greatest names and a true advocate for songwriters. We miss him dearly.”

