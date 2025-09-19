Watch: Writer’s Guild Members Protest Outside Disney-ABC Studios After Jimmy Kimmel Suspension

Members of the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) were seen protesting outside Disney/ABC studios on Thursday in response to the suspension of late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

The protests sparked after the WGA released a statement rebuking the suspension; viral video showed writers picketing outside the studio.

As Breitbart News reported on Wednesday, ABC, Disney, and broadcast affiliate Nexstar are pulling Jimmy Kimmel “from all of their stations” after he suggested the assassin of conservative activist Charlie Kirk may be affiliated with MAGA despite evidence indicating he was influenced by left-wing ideologies. Nexstar said Kimmel’s comments were “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” adding it would like to “move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue.”

Shortly after ABC announced the suspension, Sinclair Inc. Vice Chairman Jason Smith released a statement rebuking Kimmel’s comments as “inappropriate and deeply insensitive.”

“Mr. Kimmel’s remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country,” said Vice Chairman Jason Smith. “We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities. We appreciate FCC Chairman Carr’s remarks today, and this incident highlights the critical need for the FCC to take immediate regulatory action to address control held over local broadcasters by the big national networks.”

Sinclair announced that ABC stations will “air a special in remembrance of Charlie Kirk this Friday, during the Jimmy Kimmel Live! time slot.”

The WGA called the suspension an attack on free speech.

“The right to speak our minds and to disagree with each other — to disturb, even — is at the very heart of what it means to be a free people. It is not to be denied. Not by violence, not by the abuse of governmental power, nor by acts of corporate cowardice,” the union said in a statement Wednesday evening.

