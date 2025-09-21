Watch: ‘Sex and the City’ Star Cynthia Nixon Demands America Boycott Disney+, Parks, Cruises, and Hulu in Solidarity with Jimmy Kimmel

Former New York gubernatorial candidate and Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon is pushing for her followers to boycott Disney after the Bob Iger-run company suspended Jimmy Kimmel after the Live! host mocked President Donald Trump’s mourning the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Kimmel also spread disinformation about Kirk’s killer, calling him part of “the MAGA gang.”

“Hey, I just cancelled my Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions, and they asked me why. I hit ‘Other’ and I wrote, ‘Because I believe in the First Amendment. Reinstate Jimmy Kimmel, now.’ My whole family is really gonna miss ‘Abbott Elementary.’ We are really gonna miss ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ But you know what? We would miss the First Amendment a whole lot more,” Nixon said in the short video posted to social media.

“Don’t go to the theme parks. Don’t go on the cruises. Cancel your subscriptions, now,” Nixon said.

Nixon’s declaration follows a decision from ABC broadcast affiliates Nexstar and Sinclair to remove Jimmy Kimmel Live from their stations. The companies pulled Kimmel came just 48 hours after Kimmel mocked Trump’s mourning the assassination of Charlie Kirk and spread disinformation about his killer, calling him part of “the MAGA gang.”

“Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets,” the company said in its statement.

